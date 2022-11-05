"He's gonna need a full-time doctor" - Paul Heyman on Logan Paul's chances of defeating Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman predicted Logan Paul's chances of winning his match against The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel only a few hours before the event.

After hosting Roman Reigns on his podcast a few weeks ago, The Maverick appeared on SmackDown to challenge the Tribal Chief for his Undisputed WWE Universal title. The two superstars will now square off later today in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with WWE Alan, Heyman stated that Paul has a "zero" chance of defeating Reigns tonight at Crown Jewel. He also commented on whether Paul would be intimidated by Regins' popularity in Saudi Arabia.

"I don't know what's gonna intimidate Logan Paul more than the fact that he's going to need a full-time doctor, a nurse, and someone to fly him back to the United States and actually sign him out of the hospital here in Riyadh because the smashing that awaits Logan Paul is gonna be uncomfortable for a lot of people to watch," he said. (3:47 - 4:05)

Earlier today, Roman Reigns made a statement on Twitter and promised to "embarrass" the 27-year-old superstar.

Logan Paul is undefeated in WWE ahead of his match against Roman Reigns

Earlier this year, Logan Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz and defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Last June, the 27-year-old YouTuber signed an official contract with the Stamford-based company.

About a month later, he defeated The Miz at SummerSlam. Paul's match against Roman Reigns will now be his third inside the squared circle.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella praised Paul ahead of his match against The Tribal Chief, describing him as an "amazing wrestler."

"He's an amazing wrestler. I think he proved that at WrestleMania. He's a good storyteller. He has charisma. He speaks well on the mic. Like, he's the total package as a WWE Superstar. The crowd reacts to him, and you got to listen to your fans, and the fans want it."

It was also reported that The Maverick's younger brother Jake Paul could be in his corner to help him against The Bloodline.

