"He's got the ferocity of his uncle" - Hall of Famer compares Bron Breakker and WWE legend Scott Steiner (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently explained that WWE Superstar Bron Breakker was the perfect combination of his father, Rick Steiner, and uncle, Scott Steiner.

Breakker is one of WWE's brightest prospects, who seems destined to achieve main-event-level success in the company. He's a two-time NXT Champion and has convincingly portrayed both heel and babyface characters. Many have also compared the 25-year-old performer to his father and uncle, Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner, respectively, due to his wrestling style and brute power.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter lavished praise on Bron Breakker, saying he was a bigger version of his father and even moved faster than him. Apter added that apart from also being a great technical wrestler, Breakker also possessed the "ferocity" of his uncle.

"What you did say is that he had a little bit of his dad, Rick Steiner. He looks like him, he moves like him, he's like a bigger version of him. He's got a very good body, he's a very good technical wrestler, very good bad guy as well. And he's got the ferocity of his uncle, Scott Steiner," said Apter. [5:20 - 5:40]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Vince Russo slams Triple H for not using Bron Breakker's family name on TV

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo slammed WWE and Triple H for not using the Steiner name for Bron Breakker and the Pillman name for Lexis King.

He explained that the company should have capitalized on their family's names as it would have made them more easily identifiable to casual fans.

"You've got Rick Steiner's kid there (Bron Breakker), the nephew of Scott Steiner. And now you've got Brian Pillman's kid there (Lexis King). They are doing the same thing with Pillman's kid. They are not using the name. This is what I'm talking about. And yes, Triple H has a hand in that. To me, that is so frickin ridiculous. It's like you being Hank Aaron Jr. and you're gonna change your last name," said Vince Russo.

Expand Tweet

While Breakker has already accomplished a lot in NXT, Lexis King, who went by the name Brian Pillman Jr. in AEW, will debut at Halloween Havoc 2023.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article and embed the exclusive YouTube video.