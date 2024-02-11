"He's a has-been," "Roman Reigns doesn't care anymore" - WWE fans react to 30-year-old star's poor run on SmackDown

WWE has garnered massive attention to their product after The Rock returned to the promotion and aligned with Roman Reigns ahead of Elimination Chamber 2024. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a popular star's poor run on the main roster.

In 2022, Solo Sikoa made his WWE's main roster move and joined The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown following Clash at the Castle. He also held the NXT North American Championship for a while during his initial run with the faction.

However, The Tribal Heir's booking hasn't been consistent on the main roster compared to his run as The Street Champion on the developmental brand. Moreover, fans reacted to his poor run on the blue brand over the past few months, and many believe that the former version from NXT should be on the main roster.

On the recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sikoa was seen in a dark match against The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. It will be interesting to see the role The Tribal Heir will play in the ongoing storyline ahead of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Solo Sikoa will eventually turn on the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, according to The Usos

Last year, Solo Sikoa made the difficult choice to abandon his brothers and side with The Tribal Chief after the Night of Champions 2023. The Usos went to war against Roman Reigns and Sikoa after losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39.

The two teams finally collided in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, and The Usos walked out with a victory. During the build-up to the event, Jimmy and Jey Uso spoke about Solo Sikoa and said their brother would eventually leave Roman Reigns once he gets smart.

"Solo, why wouldn't you wanna align yourself with the top? The Champ [Roman Reigns], the best of the best, that's what he's doing. He's under that learning tree. Man of very few words. He'll smarten up. He's gonna smarten up, just like we left his ass, Solo's gonna get smart too and leave his ass too. 'Cause that's what Roman's been doing lately, mistreating us, man, to stay on top."

The Tribal Heir has not been featured in any prominent storylines after his win over John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see what he does on the blue brand ahead of WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa? Sound off in the comments section below.