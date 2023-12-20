"He's our hero" - WWE fans react to 59-time champion causing Judgment Day member to break character on RAW

WWE fans have reacted to a returning star causing a member of The Judgment Day to break character during last night's edition of RAW.

R-Truth made his triumphant return to the company at Survivor Series during a backstage segment. The 51-year-old has been out of action since suffering a torn quad during a match against Grayson Waller in NXT last year. Since his return, R-Truth has somehow convinced himself that he is a part of The Judgment Day on the red brand.

He recently got into their clubhouse backstage on WWE RAW and made a mess on their couch while enjoying some jelly rolls. The heel faction attacked the veteran last week, but he still didn't get the message. R-Truth defeated JD McDonagh last night on RAW in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" match. However, Rhea Ripley later claimed that JD McDonagh was still in the faction for the time being.

Before the match, R-Truth tried to get The Judgment Day to kick JD out of the group, and Damian Priest cracked up during the segment. Priest can be seen trying to hold back a smile at the end of the video below.

Fans took to social media to react to the hilarious moment. Most fans have enjoyed R-Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day so far and are looking forward to seeing where it goes next.

Former WWE writer claims R-Truth saved a Judgment Day segment on RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently stated that R-Truth saved a segment with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show last month, Vince Russo claimed that the faction's backstage segments were horrible. Russo then suggested that R-Truth saved the segment when he showed up in the faction's clubhouse backstage.

"Bro, their vignettes in the back as a unit are horrible. I don't know who over there thinks they are good, they are horrible... He [R-Truth] saved it. He actually saved it, bro," Vince Russo said. [28:26 - 28:45]

R-Truth has been wildly entertaining since his return to WWE television, and fans have become invested in his storyline. Only time will tell if the veteran will ever get the opportunity to become an official member of the heel group down the line.

Do you think R-Truth deserves to be a member of the faction on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.