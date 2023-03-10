"He’s not hesitating to take any risk" - Top WWE Superstar breaks character to praise Logan Paul

Despite being a newbie last year, WWE star Logan Paul instantly caught the eye of fans with his mesmerizing in-ring performances against the likes of the Mysterios, The Miz, and Roman Reigns.

He over-delivers every time he steps foot in the squared circle. Paul's high-flying springboard spot with Ricochet at the Royal Rumble will most certainly be used for several highlight reels for years to come.

Speaking with Josh Martinez of Superstar Crossover, WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has revealed that he is a supporter of Logan Paul for the amount of work the YouTube sensation puts in for his bouts.

When asked about his thoughts on WWE using celebrities in prominent spots instead of full-time stars, Gunther responded with an example of Logan's recent performances.

"The only thing I think that is really important is that whoever comes in from the outside and takes part in what we do, he’s got to have a passion for it as well, as everybody else does. He’s got to take it seriously to be part of our product." Gunther began. "I think that’s the case with the celebrities we have right now. I think, they’re contributing a lot. They’re putting the work in. They’re putting their bodies on the line too... if you look at everything Logan has done so far. He’s not hesitating to take any risk. I would say he might be willing to take a little bit more risk than I would personally at the end of the day." [6:23-7:08]

Logan Paul has revealed which night his match against former WWE Champion will take place

The Maverick returned to WWE TV on Monday Night RAW this week, appearing on MizTV. The segment featured a wild spot where he knocked out Seth Rollins.

The duo's fueling rivalry has reached high strides. The Miz has even openly stated that Logan Paul may be messing with the wrong guy.

With their WrestleMania match being official, Logan Paul has revealed on his Impaulsive podcast that it will be held on Saturday, April 1, which is his 28th birthday.

Seth Rollins, on the other hand, prior to being humbled by Paul, fired the latter with shots that evoked a loud pop from the fans, who are clearly behind the former WWE Champion over the internet sensation.

Seth vs. Paul will most definitely steal the show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The only question is, who needs to walk away with the victory?

