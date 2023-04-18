"He's just sitting back and collecting a boatload of money" –  Vince Russo blasts former WWE Champion after this week's RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE employee Vince Russo recently blasted The Miz for his lackluster performance on RAW this week.

The A-Lister was in a match against Seth Rollins. Despite Miz blindsiding his opponent, Rollins gained the momentum. The Visionary ended the match with a Superplex to Falcon Arrow to Stomp combination and picked up the win.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that he was tired of watching The Miz on TV. He mentioned that the A-Lister's gimmick was stale and boring and often the "channel change" segment of the show.

"I'm so sick of seeing The Miz. I'm sorry, man. Miz is my number one channel change. That act is so old and so stale. He's just sitting back and collecting a boatload of money. He means zero. It's so worn out, man." [From 50:50 - 51:12]

Dutch Mantell was also highly critical of The Miz's WWE performances

Despite being a mainstay of WWE TV, The Miz recently received criticism from another wrestling veteran, Dutch Mantell.

Mantell also echoed the same sentiments as Russo. He mentioned that he didn't take the two-time Grand Slam Champion seriously and didn't like watching him on TV.

"When he comes on, I turn my TV off. I don't turn it off but I don't listen to him because you can't even take him seriously. He's not that funny, he's got that show on TV. I've watched the show, it's okay. It's just one of those if you miss it, you don't miss anything. But for me to take him seriously, and I've never taken him seriously even when he was in something serious. I don't know what it was, I don't know what it is but I don't much care for him."

This week, Russo mentioned that despite all the heat Miz attracts, WWE would definitely have him for the next five years and he would go into the Hall of Fame as well at some point.

