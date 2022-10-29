WWE Superstar Solo Sikoa recently detailed his experience working with The Bloodline upon his main roster debut.

Sikoa joined the dominant faction in September at Clash at the Castle 2022. As the younger brother of The Usos and Roman Reigns' cousin, the 29-year-old is a natural fit for the family-orientated stable. Since his arrival, he has also bonded well with Sami Zayn, who recently became the group's Honorary Uce.

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, the former NXT North American Champion gave props to his Bloodline brethren. Sikoa also praised Zayn and labeled him the 'Kobe Bryant of wrestling.'

"A lot of people would do anything to be in my position to get taught by these guys – my brothers [The Usos], the best tag team in WWE ever; Roman Reigns, the greatest champion and still going; and Sami Zayn, the student of the game. He’s like the Kobe Bryant of wrestling.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

The Bloodline is lined up for a massive weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel. Reigns and The Usos are scheduled to defend their titles at the Saudi Arabia show.

Bayley sees big things for The Bloodline's Enforcer in 2023

Solo Sikoa has impressed a large group of fans as well as many top WWE Superstars during his short stint on the main roster.

Former women's champion Bayley recently heaped praise on the Bloodline member, picking him as a heavy favorite to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Match. Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Role Model noted:

"I'm gonna vote for Solo Sikoa because he's just incredible and he's on a high right now," Bayley said. "Him or Madcap Moss. That could be a good one too." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Roman Reigns currently holds both the WWE and Universal Championships. Hence, Sikoa's possible Rumble victory could create a rift between the stablemates.

Who do you think will win the 2023 Men's and Women's Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below.

Which wrestler does Bayley consider her long lost brother? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes