"He's lucky Vince wasn't there" - Sami Zayn could be in trouble after RAW segment, according to former WWE employee (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Sami Zayn could be in trouble after the opening segment of the latest episode of RAW.

Zayn opened RAW this week in front of his hometown crowd. He stood in the ring as the fans kept chanting for him. This went on for a while before Sami started his promo. However, this was cut short by Judgment Day interrupting him.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that WWE producer Bruce Prichard may have been irritated with how the segment panned out and sent Judgment Day out even before Sami Zayn could get in a few words.

"Bro, that's exactly why they hit Judgment Day music before he said anything. That's exactly why. You give this guy this grand entrance, and meanwhile, he doesn't cut a promo. I'm telling you, Bruce Prichard is sitting at the Gorilla position and he's saying 'I don't give a cr*p that Sami is from Quebec.' And Sami is letting them go on and on, while casual fans are changing the channel because nothing's happening."

Russo detailed that if Vince McMahon was in the back, he would have lost it. He claimed that Sami was lucky because McMahon wasn't in the Gorilla position.

"Thank God Vince wasn't in the back. Oh my God, if Vince was in the back, forget about it. He's lucky Vince wasn't there. Even Prichard was, 'Okay bro, enough.' Send Judgment Day and that's exactly what happened." [From 7:24 - 8:23]

Sami Zayn had some support from Kevin Owens

Just as The Judgment Day surrounded the ring, Sami Zayn informed them that he had some backup. Kevin Owens then made his return and cleaned the house.

While Judgment Day was on the retreat, KO issued a challenge to face any two members of the faction in a tag team match later in the night.

The tag team match got underway but soon ended in disqualification after Owens decked Balor with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Later Cody Rhodes joined the Undisputed Tag Team Champions to turn it into a six-man tag team matchup.

The team of Cody, Kevin, and Sami triumphed over Judgment Day once again after Dominik Mysterio took the pin.

