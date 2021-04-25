"He's out, O-U-T, gone" - Paul Heyman on Daniel Bryan's WWE future

Paul Heyman has assured WWE fans that Daniel Bryan will lose his match against Roman Reigns on next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

After failing to win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37, Bryan now has another opportunity at Reigns’ title in a one-on-one match. If Reigns wins, Bryan will be banished from SmackDown.

Heyman, who serves as Reigns’ special counsel, co-hosts SmackDown post-show Talking Smack with Kayla Braxton. On this week’s episode, he warned those who want Bryan to win the Universal Championship.

“If Roman Reigns wins, and I assure you Roman Reigns will win, that’s it for Daniel Bryan,” Heyman said. “He’s outta here. He’s not coming back like The Midnight Rider. He’s out, O-U-T, gone, banished from SmackDown. No more Daniel Bryan, no more Bryan Danielson, no more American Dragon, no more of Brie Bella’s baby daddy around here. Gone. Finished. Kaput. Out the damn window. In the history books. Someone to remember when you say, Tell me something about Roman Reigns and the people he victimized, that he imposed his will on as The Tribal Chief, the end all be all, the Reignsing, defending, undisputed, uncontroverted, WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, The Head of the Table.”

Speaking in a recent interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan said he is unsure where his future lies. The SmackDown star revealed he felt an “odd detachment” from his WrestleMania 37 match. He also confirmed that his contract is due to expire soon.

Daniel Bryan’s previous Universal title matches

Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane 2021

In night two's WrestleMania 37 main event, Roman Reigns stacked Edge on top of Daniel Bryan before pinning both men to retain his Universal Championship.

Before that, Bryan failed to win the Universal Championship from Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber and WWE Fastlane. He also unsuccessfully challenged "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Survivor Series 2019 and the 2020 WWE Royal Rumble.

Although Bryan has never won the Universal Championship, he is still a five-time WWE world champion. He has held the WWE Championship on four occasions and the World Heavyweight Championship once.

