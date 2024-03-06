"He's Roman Reigns' true ender," "Strap the World title on him" - WWE fans are loving 38-year-old star's current run

Roman Reigns' days as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could possibly end at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, fans reacted to a popular star's current run after focusing on his own journey following his departure from The Bloodline.

Last year, Jey Uso left The Bloodline and Friday Night SmackDown after WWE SummerSlam 2023. Main Event Jey has finally established himself as a singles star for the first time in over a decade on RAW after Jimmy Uso ended their partnership as one of the most decorated tag teams in the promotion.

The 38-year-old star also captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Cody Rhodes at Fastlane 2023. Recently, fans reacted to the star's run on Monday Night RAW. Main Event Jey has been booked strong on the brand even after numerous singles losses.

Check out some reactions below:

The star has been gaining popularity every week and becoming one of the faces of the brand. It will be interesting to see what the management has planned for the star following his eventual showdown against Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL.

Jey Uso offers help to a popular WWE star against Roman Reigns

Last year, Cody Rhodes gave Jey Uso a second chance as he got him moved to WWE RAW in exchange for Kevin Owens. Main Event Jey has been delivering on his promise of moving away from The Bloodline. However, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are not done with their brother.

During an interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso spoke about Cody Rhodes' story heading into WrestleMania XL. The Yeet Master offered him help to take down The Bloodline after Roman Reigns aligned with The Rock following the WrestleMania Kickoff press event.

"I just be like, 'look at these fools' like I'm so glad I'm not in that no more. But like man, Cody bro, if you need help man, I got you bro. Call me. If anybody know how they get down, it's me. But I'm telling you bro, we need more soldiers. We need more soldiers if we going to go get some Bloodline, I'm telling you bro, this is what they do all the time. We need about six-seven more. Okay?" Jey Uso said. [From 33:48 to 34:08]

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare will walk out of Philadelphia as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

What are your thoughts on Jey Uso's run on Monday Night RAW? Sound off in the comments section.

