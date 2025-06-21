"He's not showing up" - Relationship between WWE and The Rock has broken down due to big reason, claims wrestling personality 

The Rock's absence from WWE since Elimination Chamber 2025 has left fans puzzled, as he was expected to play a crucial role at WrestleMania 41. Wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman has now claimed that The Final Boss not showing up in the company could be due to trouble brewing between the two sides.

When the Hollywood megastar revealed John Cena as his new ally at Elimination Chamber 2025, it immediately raised fans' expectations for seeing the two performers together. However, The Rock hasn't appeared even once since the shocking reveal, with Cena also not making any mention of the alliance on TV.

While there has been speculation about discord between WWE CCO Triple H and The Final Boss behind the scenes, most of it is still unsubstantiated. In a recent episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman called out The Rock for not promoting WWE's programming in recent weeks on social media. He believes this indicates growing tensions between the higher-ups in the company.

"The more time that goes by, and not only is The Rock not showing up, but he’s not even commenting on a product that he is on the board of directors of. And you can’t tell me that he’s so busy making movies and doing his promotional stuff that he can’t tweet or do videos on Instagram. So, don’t you believe that there’s something real here that you and I broke several months ago? (...) Almost five months and Cena’s heel turn, that Rock started and not a peep. Don’t you think that’s intentional?" Coachman said. (H/T - TJRWrestling)

Goldberg reveals he's not in touch with The Rock

One of Goldberg's first opponents when he first showed up in WWE was none other than The Final Boss, who, at the time, was slowly transitioning to Hollywood. In a recent interview, the WCW legend revealed that though he hadn't been in touch with The Rock for years, he had nothing but respect and love for him.

"We are cool, man. I haven't spoken to him [The Rock] in years. I love him to death. There's the story of him reaching out and asking if I wanted him to check on my mom during one of the hurricanes, before we had even met in person. So, for that gesture, I will always be a Rock fan, and not to mention the fact that he's extremely talented and extremely successful in everything he has done. He sets the bar higher for guys like me, the people that would follow in his footsteps," Goldberg said.

Goldberg is gearing up for his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event 2025 next month, where he challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

