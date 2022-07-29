"He's a tough competitor" - Bobby Lashley lays out challenge to current WWE titleholder at future premium live event

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has revealed that he would like to square off against current Intercontinental Champion Gunther before the end of the year.

During an interview with WWE on BT Sport, The Almighty was asked about future opponents following SummerSlam. Bobby Lashey instantly brought up former NXT UK Champion Gunther, noting that he is a "tough competitor" and has had an impressive rise since joining the main roster:

"I'm going to go after you guys again. I think an interesting match-up that I've heard a couple of times is Gunther. I think being my counter on the other show [SmackDown], I think it's something that's kind of intriguing. He's a tough, tough competitor. He's been doing some big stuff, and he went just right up to the top, right away." (00:08)

Lashely also provided some insight on when it might be possible for him to clash with the former Imperium leader. While the original question concerned the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event, Lashey noted that they could "maybe build something up" for Survivor Series or something "later in the year".

Regardless, the former soldier made it clear that Gunther is definitely on his radar:

"It's an interesting match-up. It's a match-up that I think we can build towards and maybe do that at Surivior Series or a little later in the year. But it's something I am definitely interested in." (00:31)

Bobby Lashley and Gunther's current plans for WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley is set to defend his United States Championship against former champ and MITB-winner Theory at SummerSlam. Lashey defeated the young star for the the title at Money in the Bank earlier this month.

While Theory has made his intentions for SummerSlam clear - cashing in his briefcase and snagging the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship - Lashey is focused on retaining his title and humbling Theory, as he recently said on RAW Talk:

"I had to do it to him because somebody has to shut him up. He's going around p*ssing a lot of people off. Thing is, is that I really like that kid. I think he has a tremendous amount of potential. I think he's going to go straight up to the top, but his problem is he is taking too big of jumps too early on in his career. Another thing is he has to humble himself and if he doesn't, I'll be the one to do it."

As of this writing, Gunther does not have a scheduled match at SummerSlam. However, it's speculated that he will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

What do you think of a potential matchup between Bobby Lashley and Gunther? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

