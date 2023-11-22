"He's turning on Cody Rhodes," "Not feeling Ucey" - WWE Universe convinced Jey Uso will reunite with The Bloodline after latest post

WWE fans on Twitter recently reacted to Jey Uso's latest social media post, speculating whether he would reunite with his Bloodline stablemates in the future.

Jey left The Bloodline earlier this year alongside Jimmy Uso. During his Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023, Jimmy betrayed his twin. Reigns' former Right Hand Man is now part of RAW and has aligned himself with Cody Rhodes.

Jey Uso recently uploaded a photo of himself with his former stable's poster behind him, reminiscing about good times with The Bloodline.

"WHEN TIMES WERE GOOD," Jey wrote.

WrestleOps' Twitter handle posted a screenshot of Jey's Instagram Story, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it. Most believed Jey would betray Cody Rhodes and join The Bloodline again.

You can check out some of the notable reactions in the image below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter.

Some Twitter users believed he was thinking about aligning himself with Roman Reigns again because Randy Orton was announced as the fifth member of his team for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter.

WWE Superstar Jey Uso talked about facing The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso

In a recent interview with Billboard, Jey Uso spoke about locking horns with his twin brother and Bloodline member, Jimmy Uso, in a singles match. The RAW star said it would be a special moment in the ring.

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him, like look what we doing. Look at this! Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows."

The 38-year-old was the only one who seemed unhappy after Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton was their team's fifth member for WarGames. It remains to be seen what's next in store for the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion in WWE.

Do you believe Jey Uso will betray The American Nightmare and join The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.