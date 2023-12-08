"He's too weak" - CM Punk won't feud with a major star on Friday Night SmackDown, according to WWE Universe

CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago came as one of the biggest surprises of the year. However, fans believe that The Straight Edge Superstar will not feud with a particular star during his first appearance on SmackDown in nearly a decade.

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns walked out of WrestleMania 39 with a win over Cody Rhodes after an assist from Solo Sikoa. The American Nightmare is on a road filled with adversity before he crosses paths with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40 in a rematch at Lincoln Financial Field.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is ready to appear on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time in nearly a decade. Fans went on social media and gave their opinion on The Straight Edge Superstar's visit to the blue brand. Fans joked about what he won't do and many believe that he won't be calling out or challenging The Tribal Chief anytime soon.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans believe that challenging Roman Reigns for the title after his return would not go well as The Tribal Chief is over 1100 days and counting as champion. It will be interesting to see who is The Straight Edge Superstar's first feud under his second run.

Jey Uso believes CM Punk is on the level of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Jey Uso had his fair share of fights with Roman Reigns ever since the latter returned to WWE and became The Tribal Chief on Friday Night SmackDown. Sadly, Main Event Jey didn't win the title from Reigns in their last encounter.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Jey Uso gave his honest thoughts on The Straight Edge Superstar's return to WWE and said he's on the same level as Roman Reigns. Check it out:

"If we're gonna be honest, he's a superstar, first and foremost. People talk about him. If we got anything to do with wrestling, his name is in it. He's like on some Tribal Chief status. He's a top guy regardless of what is going on. So, my invitation is open man. Bring him. Let's go. Let's run it, bro. I'll be your first one to run it with. It's all good. It's all love. Let's go. Let's run it. Welcome back though, CM Punk!" Jey Uso concluded. [From 38:28 to 39:08]

It will be interesting to see what Jey does next on WWE RAW after his loss to Seth Rollins.

What are your thoughts on CM Punk's return? Sound off in the comments section below.

