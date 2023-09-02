"He's not wrong" - Fans react to Seth Rollins' bold claims surrounding WWE's women's division

The WWE Universe has reacted to Seth Rollins' comments about the company not showcasing the women's division enough as of late.

Seth Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura tomorrow night at WWE Payback. The premium live event will take place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. Shinsuke Nakamura has made it known that he will be targeting The Visionary's injured back in the title match tomorrow night.

Rollins appeared on the After The Bell podcast and the women's division was brought up during the conversation. The World Heavyweight Champion praised Zoey Stark and his wife, Becky Lynch, for putting on a great main event this past Monday night on RAW. However, Rollins noted that the women's division hasn't been featured enough in the past six months and RAW served as a reminder of what the division is capable of.

"I felt like Monday was a huge reminder of what they’re capable of. They haven’t, and I’m going to be frank with you, they haven’t been showcased as well as they could have been over the past, you know, six months or so. They haven’t been. Aside from a few exceptions, and I don’t need to pick and choose, and name names," said Rollins. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to react to Rollins' comments about the division and almost everyone agreed with the champion.

WWE RAW star Seth Rollins on his reign as World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins opened up about his reign as World Heavyweight Champion and claimed that the title is on the verge of becoming special.

The company introduced the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year and Rollins captured it by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions. The 37-year-old has successfully defended the title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in back-to-back premium live events and will put the title on the line tomorrow night against Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Payback.

During his conversation on After The Bell, Seth Rollins said that he was proud of the work they have put into the World Heavyweight Championship so far and believes that the title will feel special down the line.

"I feel like we've done a really good job as far as the World Heavyweight Championship is concerned. I'm really proud of the work that we've put in. And the title is on its way to feeling special," he said.

Seth Rollins also has to worry about Damian Priest attempting to cash in his Money in the Bank contract this weekend. It will be fascinating to see if Rollins can retain the World Heavyweight Championship against all of these threats tomorrow night at WWE Payback.

