'He's wrong' - Vince Russo refuses to take credit for iconic WWE entrance (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo was back again for another interview with SK Wrestling's Lee Walker, and this time, the former WWE Head Writer was asked about Gangrel and The Brood.

The Brood, which consisted of Gangrel, Edge, and Christian, had one of the most memorable entrances in WWE history. It was gory; it was bone-chilling and perfectly encapsulated what The Brood was all about.

Gangrel had revealed during an interview with Fightful a year ago that Vince Russo came up with the entrance.

However, Russo modestly denied any credit for the entrance in the SK Wrestling interview. The former WWE employee said that Kevin Dunn and other WWE personnel created The Brood's entrance. While he would have wished to take credit, Russo clarified that he had no role in its formation and execution.

"He's wrong. I wish I could take credit for that. I really do. I've heard Gangrel say that many times, but it was not me. That was Kevin Dunn, and that was all those guys over at TV that create that. I wish! I wish I could say that, but that that did not come from me."

Jim Johnston was an absolute genius: Vince Russo on the former WWE composer

Jim Johnston.

Russo was also asked whether he used music to help influence storylines or the characters. Vince, once again, claimed that he didn't play a role in that aspect as the music department was handled by the legendary Jim Johnston.

Russo said that Johnston was a genius who deserved all the accolades.

"No, that was all Jim Johnston. 1000% I had nothing to do with that. I never suggested anything. Jim Johnston was an absolute genius. 100% him."

Jim Johnston spent 32 years in the WWE, and his impact on the musical side of WWE's programming is unparalleled. Johnston was released from his WWE contract in 2017.

During the latest SK Wrestling interview, Vince Russo also gave his shoot comments on Vince McMahon and revealed how the WWE Boss is the 'uncoolest' person he had seen in his life. Russo even made a revelation that contradicted a big story about The Brood and Edge.

