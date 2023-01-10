"He should’ve already been canceled" – Randy Orton causes huge uproar on social media after liking a controversial tweet

Randy Orton has received a huge backlash from fans on social media after the former WWE Champion liked a controversial tweet.
The Apex Predator has been away from the squared circle since May last year. His last bout was against The Usos, which saw the Bloodline members defeat RK-Bro to unify the tag team championships. Orton and Riddle were attacked by Roman Reigns and The Usos after the match, which was a kayfabe reason to write the Legend Killer off TV programming.
Randy Orton was dealing with a back injury that turned out to be much more severe than initially speculated. It was later reported that he needed spinal fusion surgery on his lower back and is currently recovering from the setback.
However, Orton has caused a huge uproar on social media during his time away from the ring. The 14-time world champion recently liked a tweet that implied that Covid-19 vaccines are the reason for many athletes suffering an untimely death these days.
This was soon noticed by the Twitterati, and many were quick to bash the Legend Killer for his anti-vax beliefs. Embedded below are a few of the many posts:
Kenny Bolin believes Randy Orton should retire from in-ring competition
Randy Orton is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. The Apex Predator celebrated 20 years with WWE last year in April and is already a 14-time world champion.
However, Orton's latest injury has raised doubts in the minds of many. He has been out of action for nearly eight months now, with his last match coming in May 2022.
Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently addressed the 14-time world champion's future in WWE, stating that he feels Orton should retire from in-ring competition:
"Randy's injury apparently was way more serious than I thought. I heard he had to have some sh*t fused. I would rather Randy not take the bumps anymore personally," he said.
Randy Orton's wife recently posted a picture of herself alongside the WWE star. The Apex Predator received many heartfelt messages from fans wishing him a speedy recovery.
