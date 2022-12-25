42-year-old WWE Superstar should retire from in-ring competition, says Kenny Bolin

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently addressed Randy Orton's future in WWE, stating that he should retire from in-ring competition.

Orton joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. After spending about two years in developmental, he made his main roster debut in 2002. The Viper has since been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. However, he has been out of action since May due to a legitimate back injury.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Kenny Bolin disclosed that he believes Orton should retire from in-ring action, considering the severity of his injury.

"Randy's injury apparently was way more serious than I thought. I heard he had to have some sh*t fused. I would rather Randy not take the bumps anymore personally," he said. [2:05 - 2:13]

Ric Flair believes Randy Orton could face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

Randy Orton last competed on the May 20 episode of SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle went up against The Usos in a Tag Team Championship Unification Match. After interference from Roman Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso won the bout to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Hall of Famer Ric Flair now believes The Viper could return to action next year to square off against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

"God, what do you do with Randy. He's the best worker in the company. He's coming back. He's not even mentioned in the WrestleMania process and he'll come [to] wrestle Roman. Well, not for the title. I mean, I'm pretty sure of that. You would know better than me but I don't thinked they've worked for the championship since Roman has been champion," he said on his To Be The Man podcast. [0:13 - 0:42]

