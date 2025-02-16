"He sold out" - Ex-WWE star makes stunning claim about John Cena

Over the past few years, John Cena has found significant success in Hollywood. However, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma recently made a surprising claim about the 16-time World Champion's acting skills.

Ad

For many years, the Leader of the Cenation was the face of the Stamford-based company. As he transitioned into a part-time superstar, the 47-year-old followed in The Rock's footsteps and pursued an acting career in Hollywood. He has since found a lot of success, starring in movies like Fast X, and The Suicide Squad, among others.

Speaking on his HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW podcast, Paul Roma slammed Cena's acting skills, stating that he was horrible. Meanwhile, he addressed the WWE legend's appearance at last year's edition of the Oscars without clothes, claiming the Leader of the Cenation had "sold out."

Ad

Trending

"He's an absolute horrible actor, horrible. And what he did on stage at the Oscars, you know, was just really, you could see he sold out," he said. [1:13:22 - 1:13:38]

Check out Roma's comments in the video below:

Ad

John Cena will retire from WWE by the end of 2025

John Cena returned to WWE to embark on his Farewell Tour earlier this year. While he failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble 2025, the Leader of the Cenation will have another chance to reserve his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 when he fights five other superstars in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad

The 16-time World Champion has expressed his desire to win his 17th title and break his and Ric Flair's record for most world title reigns recognized by the Stamford-based company before he hangs up his boots by the end of this year. Speaking on the Something to Wrestle podcast, Hall of Famer JBL said that he believes Cena should achieve that goal before retiring.

"You know, I hope he [John Cena] wins the title. I think it'd be cool to see, you know, it's like the four-minute barrier mile, you wanna see it broke. You know, it's this legendary, you know, you wanna see [Aaron Judge] break Babe [Ruth]'s record. You know, you wanna see stuff like this happen in life. You know, you don't know how, when it could ever happen again," JBL said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ahead of his participation in the Elimination Chamber, Cena has traveled to Hungary to film a movie. It will be interesting to see if he wins the six-man match upon his return.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit HEY ROMA! THE TALK SHOW and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback