"He doesn't take any sh*ts" - Seth Rollins is The Best in The World, according to former WWE superstar

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has done it all over the past decade with the promotion, whether it was running a faction or carrying the brand as a singles star. Recently, a former Superstar praised The Visionary and took a shot at CM Punk.

Earlier this month, CM Punk and Seth Rollins finally came face-to-face on WWE RAW, which led to an intense promo, and both Superstars gave their honest opinions of each other. This has led to speculation that they will eventually turn into a feud in the coming months heading into WrestleMania 40.

Meanwhile, Ryback had an interesting take on Seth Rollins and CM Punk, which he shared on the internet for the fans. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ryback called Seth Rollins The Best in The World and fired shots at The Straight Edge Superstar:

"Seth [Rollins] was personally one of my favorite people to work cause he was consistently great at the highest level. His in-ring style is very versatile and diverse, he can go up against pretty much anybody in the ring. On top of that he has incredible in-ring conditioning, one of the best in the game at that... To top it all off, he's your current World Heavyweight Champion, wrestling an unbelievable schedule and he doesn't take any sh*ts from the Punks in the business." (From 0:18 to 1:00)

Ryback claims CM Punk almost got him fired from WWE

From 2012 to 2013, CM Punk and Ryback fought each other on numerous occasions under Vince McMahon's old WWE regime. With Paul Heyman on Punk's side, Ryback often failed to get a win over The Straight Edge Superstar.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ryback spoke about the time The Second City Saint and his Wise Man complained to McMahon after a match, which almost got the former Intercontinental Champion fired from WWE:

"We sit down and Vince is furious with me... He goes I don't know if I should send you to NXT... I looked him dead in the eyes, right dead in the eyes, verbatim and I said, Well f*****g send me back down to developmental... Fragile Phil wanted me fired, wanted me off the roster, wanted me gone. He did not like the threat of Ryback." (From 2:40 to 4:35)

In the end, Ryback was not fired from the promotion. He ended up being released from WWE in 2016.

