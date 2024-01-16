"He is a terrible champion", "Worse than Brock Lesnar" - WWE fans criticize 38-year-old star for reportedly missing upcoming two major shows

The wrestling world has erupted in criticism towards a top WWE Champion who is reportedly set to skip two significant premium live events this year, with some comparing him unfavorably to Brock Lesnar.

The 38-year-old star in question is Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed Universal Champion. He has been holding the title for over three years now, smashing big names such as John Cena, Goldberg, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and others who tried to dethrone him.

As of now, The Bloodline leader is set to defend his belt against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal-4-Way match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

However, according to a recent report, Roman Reigns is not expected to work this year's Elimination Chamber in Australia and Backlash in France. The next pit stop for Reigns to be in action after the Rumble is directly WrestleMania 40, leading to fans questioning his part-time schedule.

This latest development of The Tribal Chief set to miss two-high profile international PLE has got the WWE Universe buzzing and criticizing the superstar for not being a workhorse titleholder.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Some fans have called out the 38-year-old for being "worse" than Brock Lesnar's on-going schedule with the Stamford-based promotion.

A fan drew comparisons to how other stars such as Seth Rollins, Gunther, Judgment Day, and the Women's Tag Team Champions (Katana Chance & Kayden Carter) defend their titles more often on TV than The Tribal Chief.

A few users called Reigns a "terrible" or "fraud" of a champion since he is rumored to skip the upcoming Elimination Chamber and Backlash 2024.

Some WWE fans want Roman Reigns to drop the Undisputed Universal Championship before WrestleMania XL.

Report on Brock Lesnar's WWE return

The 10-time World Champion has been away from the squared circle since SummerSlam 2023. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, Lesnar suffered a defeat at the hands of Cody Rhodes.

The Road to WrestleMania has started, and fans have been anticipating The Beast Incarnate's return to World Wrestling Entertainment. Good news for the fans because as per a new report from Dave Meltzer, Brock Lesnar will return to TV shortly.

"Brock Lesnar will be back on WWE television very soon," said Meltzer.

The 2024 Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 27 at Tropicana Field, Florida and the wrestling world wants The Beast to make a surprise appearance in the 30-man contest.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' reportedly missing two WWE PLEs? Sound off in the comment section below.

