"He wants to be the Tribal Chief so bad" - Fans blast 38-year-old star for acting like Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns wasn't on last night's episode of WWE SmackDown, but his presence was certainly felt. Another superstar adopted his mannerisms to play the role of "Tribal Chief," with fans having none of it on Twitter.

Jimmy Uso acted like his elder cousin on the show, complete with the way he extended his hand to take the microphone while Paul Heyman was speaking. It was a blatant shot at Reigns, who is the undisputed leader of The Bloodline.

The shift in dynamic since The Tribal Chief's last WWE SmackDown appearance is interesting to see, as Jimmy is playing the de facto leader in his absence. Fans on Twitter were amused by Uso's actions and were quick to note he's no Roman Reigns.

Several Twitter users claimed Jimmy Uso actually thinks he's the Head of the Table and that Reigns' upcoming return will knock some sense into him.

Reigns will return on the October 13 episode of WWE SmackDown, the first one after Fastlane. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are set to face John Cena and LA Knight at the event.

What will Roman Reigns do when he returns to WWE SmackDown?

Depending on the outcome of the tag team match at Fastlane, The Tribal Chief will have some interesting things to say. Whether or not Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa win, Roman Reigns will likely tear into the eight-time Tag Team Champion for acting like him.

He can then turn his attention to LA Knight, who is reportedly set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two may face off at Crown Jewel, with Reigns ultimately retaining.

It remains to be seen how the story between him and Jimmy progresses. Solo Sikoa will be lurking in the background while Jey Uso is enjoying himself on RAW. The Bloodline saga looks set to end sooner rather than later!