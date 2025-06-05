"He won’t be making $15 million per year anymore" - Roman Reigns' WWE contract allegedly being renegotiated by TKO

A wild rumor about Roman Reigns has been making the rounds. Former WWE commentator Hugo Savinovich has now provided more details on the ongoing speculation regarding the OTC's contract situation.

Ad

WWE under TKO appears to be revamping its roster, having decided not to renew the contracts of R-Truth, Valhalla, and Carlito. Roman Reigns, considered the highest-paid wrestler, has seemingly come under scrutiny due to his part-time status.

While speaking on Lucha Libre Online, Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich broke down Reigns' rumored $15 million salary.

He doesn't believe the company would let him go, but stated that the Original Tribal Chief won't be making big bucks anymore.

Ad

Trending

"While they won’t outright release him, he won’t be making $15 million per year anymore...Now, why $15 million? Let me break it down. Roman Reigns’ base salary is $5 million. But then there are add-ons—pay-per-views, video game deals like WWE 2K, promotional appearances, merchandise royalties (he earns 30% on merch, which is huge), and special bonuses like appearances in Saudi Arabia. Plus, he earns a cut from ticket sales. All of this adds up to $15 million a year."

Ad

The veteran also learned that TKO wants to renegotiate Roman Reigns' contract.

“And TKO? They’re cutting costs across the board. We’ve seen recent releases, and there are rumors of more. Remember when Nick Khan—a major WWE exec—announced he was selling $4 million worth of stock? That raised eyebrows. TKO is saying: Roman’s not around full-time. Why are we paying him so much? So, they want to renegotiate.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans should take this report with a grain of salt, since there is no conclusive proof that supports the truth of Savinovich's claims.

Seth Rollins thinks Roman Reigns is gone from WWE

Seth Rollins assured fans on RAW this week that Roman Reigns is not coming back anytime soon.

The Visionary took out the OTC with the help of Bron Breakker, writing the OG Bloodline member off television for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Rollins has since found a strong footing on the red brand and has secured a spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Expand Tweet

Will Reigns return to seek revenge against Rollins and his men? Fans must tune in to Money in the Bank this weekend to find out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More

Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!