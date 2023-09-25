"He is the worst champion ever," "Easily done when you don't wrestle" - Fans are furious after Roman Reigns surpasses major milestone

Roman Reigns is arguably the greatest champion WWE has ever seen in modern history. With every passing day, The Tribal Chief is achieving new milestones, but fans seem to be tired of it now.

A Reddit user recently pointed out that Reigns has been the Undisputed Universal Champion for more days than all the combined 16 reigns of The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin put together. With 1120 days and counting with the gold, The Head of the Table currently seems virtually unbeatable.

As expected, this fact went viral on Twitter, with the wrestling world reacting to it furiously, most of those reactions being from vocal and unhappy fans. A few fans even pointed out how The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't have as relaxed a schedule as the one enjoyed by Roman Reigns currently.

Others mentioned that back in the day, during the Attitude Era, the global juggernaut had many megastars on the roster, and as such, the title changed hands on a regular basis. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Jinder Mahal thinks nobody can dethrone Roman Reigns in WWE at the moment

In a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was asked to pick the perfect candidate to dethrone Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion. The modern-day Maharaja had an unconventional answer, saying, as it stands today, The Tribal Chief's reign would only end if he hung up his wrestling boots.

"I think the only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires. That's my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. And, of course, his schedule. He only comes around once in a while, he picks his shots, so he has every advantage," said Jinder Mahal.

The Head of the Table last wrestled at SummerSlam 2023, where he successfully defended his Universal Title against his former Bloodline stablemate Jey Uso.

If recent reports are to be believed, Reigns' next title defense could go down at Crown Jewel later this year. Moreover, The Rock recently made it known that he was open to challenging Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

What do you make of Roman Reigns achieving this unique milestone? Do you see the Bloodline leader losing his Undisputed Universal Title before the end of 2023? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.