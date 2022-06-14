Heath Slater reacts to fan posting about his physical transformation

Former WWE superstar Heath Slater is looking different nowadays in Impact Wrestling. He has packed on a ton of muscle, and the fans have noticed.

Heath spent the majority of his career in WWE and was mainly treated as a comedy act. In the 2016 WWE Draft, Slater went undrafted and desperately tried to get a roster spot on RAW and SmackDown. Heath would shout "I Got Kids" at anyone in a position of power to get a job to support his family.

Slater eventually got a contract with the blue brand after winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships with Rhyno. Coincidentally, both are now members of the Impact roster.

WWE released Heath Slater towards the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020 and ended his 14-year run with the promotion. Since leaving WWE, he has become incredibly jacked and a fan pointed out the same on Twitter. Slater took notice and responded with, "Oh baby."

Heath Slater briefly returned to WWE following his release

Slater did show up on the July 6, 2020, episode of RAW, just a few months following his release from WWE. He congratulated 3MB stablemate Drew McIntyre on defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 but wondered why he hadn't heard from his friend after release.

Heath challenged Drew to a match but lost. Dolph Ziggler attacked Slater after the match, but McIntyre made the save. The two held up the 3MB sign one final time to end their segment.

Slater was already packing on the muscle back then and has clearly shown no signs of stopping at Impact Wrestling. Slater was offered a chance to return to WWE full-time in 2020 but turned it down. You can read his comments here.

Breaking news: Look who just teased coming out of retirement to face Becky Lynch here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far