"Here we f**king go", "If Triple H quits from his WWE position" - Wrestling fans concerned about 54-year-old losing his seat from a major position

The 14-time World Champion and Hall of Famer Triple H has been instrumental in taking WWE to new heights. Since Vince McMahon retired, The Game has been in charge of the creative and has brought glory to the product in the eyes of many.

However, it has been revealed that after eight years, Paul Levesque won't be on the WWE's Board of Directors. He has served on the company's board committee since 2015.

As per the latest SEC filing announcement, Triple H will not be on the new board members entity for 'TKO' after Endeavor acquires WWE officially next month for an astonishing sum of $9.3 billion.

Wrestling fans have felt ill at ease with the multi-time world champion out of the board member's equation. The WWE Universe stormed to Twitter after The Game lost his seat from a significant position.

Vince Russo once shared that Triple H is not fit for his current role

Former WWE writer Vince Russo once called out The Cerebral Assassin, claiming he was not "qualified" for his current position in the company.

Speaking on Sportkeeda's Wrestling With Russo, the former writer bashed Triple H and the RAW creative team for repackaging Bobby Lashley as a heel in early 2023. The veteran said that the 14-time world champion must find someone competent to do his job:

"Triple H is changing Lashley's character again. Bro, these frickin' guys, bro, they are not qualified for the position. Bro, I didn't even read the article because I don't care. How many character changes there are gonna be before you look in the mirror and say, 'you know what, man? I'm not really qualified to do this; there have been a lot more misses than hits. I really need to find someone who knows what they are doing,'" Russo mentioned.

Only time will tell if the Hall of Famer would still be on the creative part of the Stamford-based promotion followed by his exit from WWE's board.

What are your thoughts on Triple H losing his seat after eight years? Sound off in the comments section below.

