"HHH doesn't know what to do with him," "He's gearing up for retirement" - WWE Universe devastated with top SmackDown Superstar's booking

Triple H has done a tremendous job so far as a booker since taking over WWE's creative reins from Vince McMahon. However, there's one superstar that the WWE Universe thinks has been booked poorly for the past few years, and his name is AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One is currently absent from weekly programming. The 46-year-old star last appeared on the September 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where he was supposedly written off TV. AJ Styles was originally going to join forces with John Cena to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at the Fastlane Premium Live Event.

However, a backstage attack from The Bloodline members put him on the shelf, and he hasn't been seen since. The latest reports have suggested that Styles could be returning to SmackDown during the "Tribute to the Troops" special this week.

Although he was supposed to be back on television a few weeks ago, the plans seemingly fell through.

Amid his absence, the WWE Universe lashed out at Triple H for misusing the former United States Champion. With Styles seemingly reaching the twilight of his career, fans think it's time for him to retire. Meanwhile, some fans feel a move to RAW could help resurrect his career. Interestingly, a few people want The Phenomenal One to jump ship to All Elite Wrestling next year.

Another former WWE Champion returning to SmackDown this week

AJ Styles isn't the only one reportedly returning to Friday Night SmackDown this week. CM Punk is also set to appear on the blue brand for the first time since 2014.

Punk and Styles allegedly had legitimate heat dating back to the time when The Second City Saint took shots at The Phenomenal One for not having a stance on the 'Black Lives Matter' social movement.

Styles clapped back at Punk, saying he didn't 'respect' the Chicago native, and refused a match against him.

Now that the two men are under the same umbrella again, it will be interesting to see if the company will pull the trigger on a possible feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

