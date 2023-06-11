Hilarious picture of The Bloodline member from WWE SmackDown has fans in splits

The Bloodline has been the premier faction in WWE for well over two years. A screengrab from a segment involving the faction's Paul Heyman has the fans in splits as they guess what he is reacting to.

The Bloodline recently underwent a major shakeup after Sami Zayn betrayed The Tribal Chief in January 2023. After Zayn was kicked out of the faction, Jimmy Uso, too, decided to leave at Night of Champions.

Jey Uso has had some tough choices to make ever since, and a mistake from Jimmy last week could force him to abandon his brother in favor of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Paul Heyman's plan seems to be working, as he has been playing the brothers for the past few months.

NoDQ.com's Twitter handle recently unearthed a screengrab from an older moment involving Paul Heyman. The Wise Man can be seen reacting to something on his phone, and fans have been guessing what it could be.

Some fans reacted to the photo, claiming it could be Charlotte Flair's return or Brock Lesnar's call that stunned the veteran. Meanwhile, others had some very random things to say about the photo.

The Bloodline's future still hangs in the balance as Jey Uso could betray The Tribal Chief to rejoin Jimmy and continue as The Usos. Such a move will surely affect the top faction.

However, it could be the right time to split the faction and allow other WWE stars to build themselves up after getting a big boost. Roman Reigns has helped all the members of the group get a significant push in recent months.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could add a few more members to The Bloodline

After building The Bloodline for several months, it must be heartbreaking for Roman Reigns to see the faction fall apart so quickly. Sami Zayn was the first to leave the group, followed by Jimmy Uso last month.

Now that Jey Uso is on the brink of leaving the group, it looks like the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion could get a few new faces to help continue the stable. There's no shortage of wrestlers in his family, and a new Anoa'i family member could sign with WWE to help Reigns.

The Rock's daughter Ava Raine recently made her in-ring debut on WWE NXT, and she could move to the main roster soon, just like Solo Sikoa. While she's still green in the ring, some help from her cousins could allow Raine to become a big name in the company.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns' faction expand in the coming months? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

