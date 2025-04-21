"Him gone," "Get why Triple H didn't thank him" - Fans erupt in anger after ex-WWE Champion no-shows WrestleMania 41

John Cena finally won his 17th World Title in WWE, defeating Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41. However, the absence of former WWE Champion The Rock during the closing stages of the high-stakes match has made fans angry on social media.

The Cenation Leader became the number one contender for Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title by winning the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match in Toronto. Cena shockingly turned heel on the same night, joining forces with The Rock and Travis Scott.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had a back-and-forth encounter at The Shows of Shows, but Travis Scott's appearance changed things. The American Nightmare eventually took down Scott with a thunderous Cross Rhodes.

In the end, Cena looked to blindside Rhodes with the Undisputed WWE Championship, but the latter blocked the attempt. Cody Rhodes' indecisiveness shortly after cost him dearly, as John Cena kicked him in the groin and followed up with a shot with the title belt to pick up the historic win.

While fans were split about The Cenation Leader's win at WrestleMania 41, it was The Rock's absence that really riled them up. The Final Boss played a pivotal role to kickstart this storyline at Elimination Chamber, so his no-show at The Showcase of the Immortals didn't make much sense.

Below are some of the fan reactions to The Rock skipping WrestleMania 41:

WWE veteran criticizes The Rock's absence at WrestleMania 41

While speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge following WrestleMania 41 Night Two, Vince Russo couldn't believe that The Rock didn't make an appearance at The Show of Shows.

The veteran further speculated that backstage politics could have been at play and The Final Boss' absence may have been a "powerplay."

"I can't believe they did this! I really can't. Bro, I was seeing clips throughout the week, The Rock's in Hawaii this and that, I was like bro he is working, man. He was probably in Hawaii last week. And he shot that stuff, he is working. I can't believe they did this to the point... Bro this has to be politics. This has to be a powerplay." [From 54:37 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if John Cena addresses The Rock issue on the RAW after WrestleMania 41.

