"His moves are executed terribly" - Drew McIntyre strongly disagrees with WWE legend Bret Hart's opinion

Drew McIntyre has shared his disagreement with WWE legend Bret Hart's opinion on the current WWE roster. The Scottish Psychopath is one of the most outspoken talents in the Stamford-based promotion.
McIntyre has questioned why Bret Hart is a fan of former WWE Champion CM Punk. The Hitman has often praised the Second City Saint, and in a recent interview, named him the best wrestler of the current era, but McIntyre isn't convinced.
During an appearance on Huge Pop, McIntyre talked about putting together wrestling matches. He mentioned that performing the moves well in the ring is important and obvious. While at it, he took a dig at Punk.
"The moves do matter, that’s a prerequisite. If you’re a wrestler and you don’t do the moves well, you shouldn’t be a wrestler. I shouldn’t have to say the moves are important because of course the moves are important. You should be able to execute them well. I mean, like CM Punk, I don’t know how Bret loves him so much, he’s like the opposite of the Excellence of Execution. His moves are executed terribly, but he believes everything he says and people buy his cr*p. So, good for him, I guess," he said. [From 14:36-15:00]
Check out the interview below:
Drew McIntyre mentioned that, as a Bret Hart fan growing up, doing the in-ring moves well should be a given, but what matters on top of that is the emotional connection with the fans.
Drew McIntyre and CM Punk had a heated feud recently
Drew McIntyre was involved in an intense feud with CM Punk last year. The Scottish Warrior's Future Shock DDT at the 2024 Royal Rumble legitimately injured Punk and kept him out of WrestleMania XL.
The two stars then collided at SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins serving as the guest referee. McIntyre came out on top in that contest, but Punk got his revenge after winning a Strap Match at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.
The final match of their trilogy took place at Bad Blood inside Hell in a Cell, where CM Punk beat McIntyre after a bloody showdown.
If you use quotes from this article, please credit Huge Pop and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.