The topic of who will win the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 has many fans questioning if it will be CM Punk or Cody Rhodes. According to former WWE head writer Vince Russo, fortune may favor both in a surprising manner.

While Royal Rumble traditionally has one winner who earns the right to have a match at WrestleMania, there have been times when more than one person has technically won. For instance, the 1994 Royal Rumble had two winners, Lex Luger and Bret Hart. Furthermore, the 2005 Rumble match also had Batista and John Cena winning, but the decision was made to restart the match with just the two of them.

According to Vince Russo, WWE may decide to repeat history and have both Cody Rhodes and CM Punk win. Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, he stated:

"There is another way to go. Just repeat history, they do all that anyway. Cody and Punk hit the floor at the same time. They are co-winners. Cody gets Reigns, CM punk gets Rollins. I mean that sounds real simple to me." [3:07 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Vince Russo believes CM Punk is in the same position as Jey Uso was a while back in WWE

Despite The Second City Saint having a hyped return to the Stamford-based promotion, Russo thinks that both Punk and Jey Uso are practically in the same story angle at the same time.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer explained:

"We gotta keep in mind, Jey Uso has not been on this roster for that long. And remember with Jey it was who wanted him here, who did want him here. Remember how we talked about that could be interesting? We went from that story on Jey to literally six weeks later, now that's CM Punk's story. What's Jey's story now?"

Whether the Chicago Native will win against Seth Rollins if they face off is something only time will tell.

