WWE Superstar Karrion Kross sent a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

The two powerhouses have been at odds since Kross made his return to the Stamford-based promotion two months back. The duo locked horns at Extreme Rules in a Strap match where Scarlett Bordeaux interfered to help Kross pick up the victory.

On SmackDown, Kross was supposed to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Herald of Doomsday was involved in a car accident as the show aired. He was being helped when he was attacked by McIntyre, preventing him from competing.

Following the incident, a Steel Cage match was set between the two at the company's upcoming premium live event. Karrion Kross took to Twitter ahead of the bout to send a message to his opponent:

"Unless he can find a way to fit a larger vehicle inside the Steel Cage…History will repeat itself. As it was meant to," wrote Kross.

Karrion Kross recently heaped praise on WWE star Drew McIntyre

While Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross may be bitter rivals in WWE, the latter has a lot of respect for the Scotsman.

The Herald of Doomsday recently spoke about Drew's work ethic and discipline on the Ringer Show:

"I'm going to say something that might surprise a lot of people, but Drew McIntyre is a prime example of somebody in life, not even just in wrestling, but in life," said Kross. "He's been knocked down so many times personally and professionally throughout his entire life, and this guy still gets up every day. He might not be inspired. He might not feel enthusiastic or motivated, like all of us. We're all human beings, you know? It's cool to promote motivation and inspiration, but people don't wake up like that. But that guy on the days he wants to do it or the days he doesn't, he gives 110% at every single thing that he does. A lot of people have counted him out professionally throughout his career and he's always proved them wrong."

Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre share a similar career trajectory in WWE. Both SmackDown stars have been NXT Champions. Both were also released from the company during their first stint to be re-hired later. The duo will have a chance to settle their differences once and for all at Crown Jewel.

