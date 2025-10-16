"History will not treat you kindly" - Donald Trump warned by WWE Hall of Famer

U.S. President Donald Trump has been warned by a WWE Hall of Famer. Trump has been at the center of a few divisive decisions since coming to power for a second time.

Recently, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been cracking down on immigrants and deporting them as per government policies. Videos and photos of ICE handcuffing and taking people into custody have been shared on social media, and WWE legend Mick Foley has spoken out against these actions.

On his YouTube channel, Foley posted a video addressing Donald Trump. While he appreciated Trump's role in brokering the recent Gaza ceasefire, he made a plea to stop the ICE's operations throughout the country.

"You deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s yours if you can stop the madness in this country because you will not be given the Nobel Peace Prize if you are seen as inciting tension, terror, and if you are seen zip-tying children and senior citizens, abducting day laborers just looking to do an honest day’s work. I don’t want to use the word terror, but if people are terrified across wide swaths of the United States, in my opinion, that’s terrorism," he said.

Foley then said that Trump's policies could either rewrite history or make him a figure of disdain in the years to come.

"Now, Mr. President, we’re at a crossroads where it seems one of two things can happen in the future of our country. Appears to me as if you’re trying to consolidate power, perhaps turn our country into something of an autocracy. And if it does, then you get to rewrite history, and you get to be the hero. But if that does not happen, in my opinion, as someone who’s worked in 50 states, 37 countries, been around the world a bunch of times, including two million miles in an automobile, in my opinion, history will not treat you kindly," he added.

The Hardcore Legend clarified that only Trump has the power to stop this madness and bring peace to the country.

A few days ago, Foley also uploaded photos on Instagram of immigrant children holding placards saying that their parents are not criminals.

John Cena refused to answer a question about Donald Trump

In a video shared online on X/Twitter, John Cena was spotted with his wife, Shay. In the clip, Cena is seen giving an autograph before he is asked about Donald Trump's chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize by another fan.

The 17-time WWE World Champion refused to answer the question about the US President.

"No, thank you. No, thank you," Cena said.

It now remains to be seen whether Mick Foley's plea will reach Donald Trump and whether he will pay heed to his warning.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Mick Foley's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

