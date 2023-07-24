"How could you hate us?!" - Rhea Ripley and 40-year-old superstar send message ahead of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley and a 40-year-old superstar have sent a message ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW.

Ripley is a part of The Judgment Day faction on the red brand alongside Money in the Bank winner Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. She is the reigning Women's World Champion and currently does not have an opponent scheduled for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

She cost Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez the Women's Tag Team Championships last week by attacking them backstage before the match. Liv Morgan got a measure of revenge on The Eradicator by tackling her over the barricade toward the end of last week's show.

Rhea Ripley took to social media today to share a photograph with her fellow stablemate in The Judgment Day, Damian Priest. Ripley referred to herself and Priest as the "Terror Twins" and wondered how anyone in the WWE Universe could hate them.

Rhea Ripley reacts to Damian Priest's massive win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

Damian Priest is a veteran who finally had his moment at WWE Money in the Bank on July 1.

Many fans were hoping for a different 40-year-old superstar to win the match, as the fans in London were heavily behind LA Knight during the match. However, it wasn't meant to be, and Damian Priest emerged victorious. However, his win has caused some friction within The Judgment Day as Finn Balor is currently vying for the World Heavyweight Championship and is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit.

WWE recently uploaded a behind-the-scenes video from the Money in the Bank premium live event. In the video, Rhea Ripley praised her fellow stablemate and said that he deserves the Money in the Bank contract.

"Priest doesn't get the flowers that he deserves. And seeing him win the Money in the Bank, after Backlash, after not being on WrestleMania, after everything, he deserves it," said Rhea Ripley. [03:05 - 03:24]

You can check out the entire video below:

While The Judgment Day's popularity continues to grow, their list of enemies does as well. It will be interesting to see which RAW superstar Rhea Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship against at SummerSlam on August 5 in Detroit.

