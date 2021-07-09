How much does Dwayne Johnson make per movie?

Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, is the most famous name in Hollywood right now. He is one of the few athletes who kicked off their careers in professional wrestling (WWE) before transitioning to Hollywood, paving the way for other WWE stars like John Cena and Dave Bautista.

The Samoan wrestling legend has cemented his legacy in the pro-wrestling industry. After that, he increased his stature in the acting world. The defining moment in his acting career came in 2017 when Dwayne Johnson got a star of his name on the Legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame. Already being a part of successful franchises like Fast and the Furious and Jumanji, the sky seems the limit for him.

How much does Dwayne Johnson earn?

It isn't a surprise that Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. While the figures for 2021 are not yet public, Dwayne topped Forbes' list of highest-paid Hollywood actors with a staggering $87.5 Million income between June 2019 and June 2020.

Better known as The Rock, Dwayne Johnson is the world's highest-paid actor thanks to big paydays for forthcoming films "Black Adam" and "Red Notice" https://t.co/4Vhoc3GmKH #Celeb100 pic.twitter.com/B9GOcaRPqZ — Forbes (@Forbes) June 4, 2020

While a report from 2018 states that Johnson has been making $20 Million per movie, the Hobbs and Shaw lead actor's income has only increased since then, with him earning a staggering $23.5 Million for Red Notice, an upcoming Netflix movie.

🚨You’re officially on notice🚨@Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12🔥🌎



FBI’s top profiler.

World’s most wanted art thief.

And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE 🥃 pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

Fans often wonder why The Rock isn't coming home to WWE, given the prospect of a dream match between him and cousin Roman Reigns. A possible reason could be the money factor, given that Brock Lesnar, the highest-paid WWE superstar of 2020, was paid half of what The Rock has earned for a single film.

Yet Vince McMahon is known to pull out all the stops for a spectacular WrestleMania. Only time will tell if we see Dwayne Johnson back in the squared circle.

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything WWE

Edited by Vishal Kataria