Vince Russo thinks WWE star with real-life Goldberg heat should have received singles push earlier (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes WWE should have capitalized on Riddle’s legitimate issues with Goldberg by making him a singles star before WrestleMania 38.

Riddle is rumored to be a possible next challenger for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, Russo does not think The Original Bro has enough fans to make him a credible main-eventer at this stage of his career.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WWE writer was asked whether the feud could have worked with a longer build. He agreed that it would have been beneficial to push the RK-Bro member on his own at an earlier stage without Randy Orton.

“Yes, especially the heat he had with Goldberg,” Russo said. “There was the rumor of him disrespecting guys that have been around [forever]. He must have cut that stoner promo, somebody smartened Vince [McMahon] up about it, or maybe Vince saw [comedy film] Fast Times at Ridgemont High, but he’s only going to appeal to a certain audience, bro.” [9:04-9:35]

In the video above, Russo gives his in-depth opinion on Riddle’s inability to appeal to large sections of the audience.

Why did Goldberg and Riddle have heat?

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros

PS I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning! PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend https://t.co/WotacyNOre

Before joining the main roster in 2020, Riddle made several derogatory remarks about Goldberg’s on-screen persona and recklessness in the ring. The two men met for the first time backstage at SummerSlam 2019, where the veteran repeatedly told Riddle that he is not his “bro.”

In 2021, the RAW star seemingly confirmed that he no longer has animosity with the Hall of Famer. Speaking to Sony Sports India, he recalled a conversation they had before the 55-year-old participated in a RAW segment with Bobby Lashley.

“I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out through Gorilla [backstage area] again and I was like, ‘Hey Goldberg, good stuff,’ and as he gave me a fist bump he says, ‘I only need two moves,’ so I was like, ‘Oh man, the guy’s still got it,’” Riddle said.

Moving forward, Riddle is set to team up with Shinsuke Nakamura to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. Meanwhile, Goldberg is not currently scheduled to compete in any more matches after his latest in-ring contract expired earlier this year.

