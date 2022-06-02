WWE veteran has doubts about Roman Reigns' rumored next title challenger (Exclusive)

Vince Russo does not think WWE’s reported plan for Roman Reigns’ next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match is captivating enough.

Riddle was reportedly due to face Reigns at Money in the Bank on July 2. However, the date and location of the match are now unclear after WWE downsized from a 65,000-seat stadium to a 17,000-seat arena for the event. Following the venue change, WWE also removed The Tribal Chief from advertisements.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, told Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Dr. Chris Featherstone that Riddle is not a big enough star to realistically threaten Reigns.

“When they show these shots in the crowd, you don’t see that demo [teenage males],” Russo said. “You just don’t see the cool, hip college kids. You either see the marks or you see the dad with his daughter on his shoulder. That’s what you’re seeing. But to get that mainstream cool vibe, I think that’s what they’re missing, and Riddle’s not that guy.” [7:59-8:25]

Watch the video above to hear Russo's thoughts on several WWE topics, including his take on the Money in the Bank venue switch.

Is Riddle vs. Roman Reigns still going to happen?

The latest episode of RAW saw Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Roman Reigns’ fellow Bloodline members The Usos via disqualification in a Championship Contender’s match. WWE has not yet announced when a rematch will take place with the titles on the line.

Regardless of the tag title contest outcome, Riddle looks set to continue feuding with Reigns until they meet in a one-on-one showdown.

The Original Bro has repeatedly referred to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion as “a tribal piece of trash” in recent weeks. He also stunned the former Shield member by catching him with a knee to the face on the May 13 episode of SmackDown.

