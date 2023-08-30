How WWE can capitalize on the alleged backstage heat on LA Knight for being hard to work with (Exclusive) 

LA Knight's meteoric rise in WWE has been phenomenal, but it would mean nothing if he doesn't establish himself as a top guy. Vince Russo recently opened up on how WWE can make that happen and also addressed the apparent heat on LA Knight.

Reports had revealed that while Knight had won the management over, he was still seen as someone difficult to work with as he reportedly rubbed people the wrong way.

Vince Russo felt WWE could use the report in kayfabe and focus on how the WWE system is actively trying to bury LA Knight. Russo has been in many wrestling locker rooms and spent his best years in WWE alongside stars like Triple H.

Russo explained that there is always a problem when ex-wrestlers are in decision-making roles, which leads to them not fully backing certain talents. LA Knight, who made a name for himself outside WWE, might realistically have heat with some old-timers in the company, and Vince Russo stated how Triple H's team could capitalize on it:

"If it's me man, I'm having LA Knight kind of go down the road, and man, I'm looking around me, and I'm seeing guy after guy jump ahead of me, jump the line. And man, I keep reading how hard I am to work with in the locker room. Let's define how 'hard to work with' really is. What is hard to work with? Speaking your mind? Saying what you think? Standing up for what you think is right or wrong? I'm sure, again, all you people out there, that's the person you are and basically go down that road. This is the problem with wrestlers and former wrestlers in management." [From 7:15 onwards]

What are the rumors about the apparent heat on LA Knight within WWE?

The 40-year-old star has seemingly forced WWE to get behind him as the crowd reception is mindboggling. It's undeniable that the LA Knight movement is here to stay, but it hasn't come easy.

WWE sources revealed back in July that while Vince McMahon had grown to like Knight, the former IMPACT Wrestling star was considered "bad at backstage politics." Knight reportedly still hadn't understood the WWE locker room yet, and the report suggested that he would get "straightened out" in due time.

When the veteran wrestler returned to WWE in 2021 to join NXT, he admittedly had some "residual heat" from his previous run, and it has visibly taken him some time to cement his position as a significantly huge name in WWE.

In case you missed it, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone also spoke about a legendary superstar returning to feud with Knight, and you can read more on that storyline right here.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE