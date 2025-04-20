Seven matches are set to take place tonight at WWE WrestleMania 41. Former Women's Champion Layla recently predicted an infamous heel would be victorious in one of these fights.

Since joining the Stamford-based company a few years ago, Logan Paul has shared the ring with several top superstars, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He will now square off against another WWE legend, AJ Styles, at WrestleMania. The Maverick has two victories and a single defeat in his record at the Show of Shows.

Speaking on the Chairshot Sports podcast, Layla predicted that the former United States Champion would get another win tonight. The former Women's Champion speculated that Paul would beat The Phenomenal One, pointing out that she believes the company would push The Maverick after investing in him over the past few years:

"I'm gonna go with Logan Paul. I just feel like WWE has really invested in him. They love him. And, like I said, I just don't see him taking the loss kinda thing. I think he's incredible in the ring. I think he's very extravagant, I'd say, kinda thing. And AJ's gonna, I think they're putting AJ to put on a really like solid match kinda thing. But I do believe that they'll go behind Paul. I think he'll win," she said. [1:23:35 - 1:24:06]

Is Logan Paul respected in the WWE locker room? Ex-star comments

Despite not showing up weekly on television, Logan Paul is considered one of the biggest heels in WWE. He is also one of the most popular, with tens of millions of followers on social media.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin addressed whether the YouTuber is respected in the locker room. He pointed out that Paul received special treatment from management:

"I mean, sure. I don't know... I just don't like those guys that get that super special treatment. It's not like he earned it from working his way up through NXT and getting on TV. I think he's handed a lot of things that I think there are more deserving talent. I can't stand people who run around with an entourage. He's always got an entourage. They're nice people, but it just irritates me. I'm protective of this industry, and when outsiders come in like that with a gold spoon or platinum spoon, or whatever spoon he's eating off of, I struggle to really buy into it... I'll appreciate what you do, but we're not gonna be buddies," he said. [H/T Ariel Helwani on X]

Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat match at last year's Show of Shows. It would be interesting to see if he could get his second WrestleMania win in a row.

