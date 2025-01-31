Huge Logan Paul announcement ahead of WrestleMania

Logan Paul's WWE return was met with resounding disgust and boos from the WWE Universe, and even the roster, on Monday. Netflix got a taste of the conflicting reactions that the former United States Champion can bring, something they were already aware of with Jake Paul due to the Mike Tyson fight in 2024.

Well, they're not the only streaming service capitalizing on the popularity of the Paul Brothers. MAX has revealed a brand new show, "Paul American," set to debut on March 27 this year. This time, the project revolves around the brothers' lives and, more importantly, their family.

The preview posted by MAX above focuses on their wild lives and careers, but the real meat of the trailer concerns the Paul family as a whole. MAX stamps this focus at the end of the trailer with Jake Paul claiming they're the "True American Family."

Logan Paul will get his detractors talking with a different statement in the trailer, claiming to be "Uncancelable." That's the kind of heat that WWE, and possibly MAX, are looking for. In the press release for the show, The Paul Brothers explained what we could see when Paul American hits the service in March.

Here's an excerpt:

"We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but PAUL AMERICAN is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us... For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives... As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded. This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable... It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans." [H/T Warner Brothers Discovery]

Logan Paul returns to WWE RAW and calls his shot

The Ultimate Influencer returned to WWE this week, interrupting a meeting between Seth "Freakin" Rollins and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The fans were nuclear for Logan Paul, booing him so loudly for so long that he could barely be heard on the mic.

Still, Logan Paul came out to make a point. He plans to go from viral sensation to WrestleMania main eventer at the Royal Rumble. The former US Champion even called out Gunther, letting him know that he's got his eyes on The Ring General. Considering how Gunther has felt about other WWE Superstars, he probably isn't sweating Paul.

Then again, all it would take for Logan Paul to become champion is One Lucky Punch.

