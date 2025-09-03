Huge plans for Karrion Kross and another star after SummerSlam before he left

Karrion Kross left WWE on August 10th after his contract expired, becoming a free agent. Before his surprising exit, there were plans for him and another WWE star after SummerSlam, which were eventually nixed.

After months of speculation, Kross and his real-life wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, departed WWE after their contracts ended. Some fans thought that it was a work, and they would be back on television soon. However, the couple has confirmed that their exit was legitimate, and they have already been booked for appearances.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo on YouTube, Karrion Kross revealed that there were creative plans for him at SummerSlam. It involved another superstar, whom he didn't name, because the storyline could still be used by the company.

"The creative that we were supposed to do on Monday Night RAW got killed on Sunday (night two of SummerSlam), and creative involved other people. I would love to tell people, I know they want to know, but that idea still could be salvaged for that other person who was involved. So, I don't want to jack up their creative talking about it, but it was something really big and people would have really enjoyed it," Kross said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Karrion Kross added that he's still hoping that story could be used by him in the future if WWE decides to bring them back. For now, he's excited about returning to the ring this month at WrestlePro against Richard Holliday.

Karrion Kross calls final conversation with WWE 'weird'

There was hope from Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux before their WWE exit about signing a new contract. Bordeaux revealed to Denise Salcedo that the company rescinded their offer at the last minute.

Kross called their conversation with the company "weird," and he was just baffled about how the negotiations happened.

"We went to them, like, telling them that we wanted to remain with the company and they put somebody between us and rescinded the offer. So, the whole thing's been very, man, it's very weird. I don't know. I don't know how else to say it," Kross said.

Regardless of what happened, the couple is still interested in returning to WWE if they offer them a new contract.

Please credit Denise Salcedo and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the quote from the second part of this article.

