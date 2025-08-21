Huge update on The Undertaker's new backstage role in WWE (Exclusive)

The Undertaker has been a mentor to many rookies on WWE LFG, but his influence backstage seems to be spreading in a big way, as there is a huge new update about his role in the company.On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge, JoeyVotes and TC followed up on what Triple H stated, where he said he couldn't wrap his head around the idea that The Phenom was so influential in AAA. This was in the context of the highly-touted TripleMania show, which saw the Lucha Libre promotion get its biggest audience yet.JoeyVotes and TC stated that The Undertaker is expected to be in every major AAA show going forward. There is a lot of enthusiasm backstage among the talent to be working with The Phenom, who stamped his place as one of the greats in wrestling history. He reportedly has &quot;significant influence&quot;, which is an indicator of his new role in WWE.A WWE legend called The Undertaker and a few others' decision &quot;BS&quot; on X/TwitterA WWE legend was furious with The Undertaker, his wife, Michelle McCool, and six-time World Champion Booker T. This was on the WWE LFG show, where they were accused of conspiring against a favorite.That legend was none other than Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray. On WWE LFG, the legends are judges as the rookies are tasked to put together matches against each other. With a big chip on their shoulders, they have a lot to prove, and the marquee match was between the highly acclaimed Zena Sterling and the rapidly improving prospect, Penina Tuilaepa.When it came time to vote, Bubba Ray Dudley voted for Zena, whom he believes is the best by far among the rookies. He was shocked when The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, and Booker T voted in favor of Penina, and it led to him storming off in a fit of rage.Later on Twitter/X, he said it was &quot;still bulls**t&quot; that The Phenom and the others voted that way. Michelle McCool responded on the show by saying that Bubba Ray Dudley couldn't accept the fact that Penina could go on to win the whole competition, and described Zena as his &quot;meal ticket&quot; in a big shot at him.She even responded to Bubba Ray Dudley's tweet by sarcastically claiming that her husband, the &quot;All Mighty&quot; Undertaker, has backstage power.Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use this exclusive, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.