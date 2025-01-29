Huge WWE star to cost Sami Zayn the Royal Rumble leading to WrestleMania clash, predicts analyst

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Jan 29, 2025 22:13 GMT
Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn (Images credit: WWE.com & Zayn's Instagram)

Sami Zayn is one of several top WWE Superstars who have declared for the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested a former Universal Champion could cost Zayn the bout.

After announcing his participation in the Royal Rumble, Zayn was confronted by his best friend, Kevin Owens, on Monday Night RAW. The Prizefighter told the former Intercontinental Champion that he wanted to main event this year's WrestleMania with him. KO pointed out that he was sure Sami would win the Royal Rumble and he would defeat Cody Rhodes in their Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at the same premium live event because he and his best would have each other's backs.

While Owens' comments seemed to tease a potential heel turn for Zayn, Roberts suggested on his Notsam Wrestling podcast that The Prizefighter could lose to The American Nightmare before costing his best friend the Royal Rumble, leading to them clashing at WrestleMania in a non-title match:

"I don't see Kevin Owens beating Cody Rhodes for the title. Therefore, I don't see Sami Zayn winning the Royal Rumble. What I see is Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn at WrestleMania not for the championship. I can see a scenario where Kevin loses to Cody and then Kevin costs Sami Zayn the Royal Rumble match later in the night," he said. [From 39:44 to 40:11]

Ex-WWE head writer thinks Sami Zayn has no chance of winning a world championship

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Sami Zayn expressed his desire to win a world championship despite claiming he did not need it. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo does not believe that would ever happen.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran claimed the company would never consider putting a world title on the former Intercontinental Champion:

"Never. Never, never, ever," Russo said. [From 12:13 onwards]
youtube-cover

Zayn has previously held the Intercontinental Championship, NXT Title, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. It would be interesting to see if he will ever fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion.

