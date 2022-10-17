Former WWE commentator reacts to Rey Mysterio showing up at AAA TripleMania XXX (Exclusive)

The crowd at AAA's TripleMania XXX erupted when WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio opened the proceedings at the massive event.

He was a part of the first-ever edition of TripleMania, and 30 years later, it was incredible for fans to see him as a part of the grand affair. The legendary luchador is very much a part of WWE at this time, embroiled in a feud with Gunther and The Judgment Day. Yes, he is waging wars on multiple fronts.

Former WWE Spanish commentator Hugo Savinovich said that seeing the legend was a good feeling. The current voice of AAA expressed his delight at seeing his old friend make a surprise cameo:

"Yes, to see the reaction of the fans at the Arena Ciudad de México. People were so happy to see one of the most respected pro wrestlers - Rey Mysterio and he, you know, he had his beginnings with AAA. So, that was like a perfect opportunity to tell all the fans what he felt. And it was a good feeling. I enjoyed it. And for the reaction of the crowd, it was good. And it's 30 years of AAA. And Rey Mysterio has been part of that. So, it was a very good feeling."

After AJ Styles appeared in a similar video at IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary event, one has to wonder if Mysterio is just the latest star who will be allowed to walk through the forbidden door. Or if there will be plenty more such moments in the future.

What did Rey Mysterio say to the TripleMania crowd?

The future WWE Hall of Famer sent a warm hug to all his fans. He kicked off the proceedings in style, taking the fans back to the first edition:

"Good evening to you all! It's your friend Rey Mysterio, and I want to start by giving an affectionate hug to everyone that is present tonight and had the time to come to this magnum event of TripleMania," said Rey. "I hope y'all have a wonderful time! It was a great honor being a part of the AAA Family and being a part of the first TripleMania in 1993. I want to congratulate all the wrestlers participating tonight & to the company for all your effort and work in making 30 years of successful TripleManias. Wishing you all have a ball tonight, blessings to all, and Viva Mi Raza!"

Do remember that there's a current NJPW Champion, Karl Anderson, who works for WWE? The company has been reluctant to work with other promotions in the past, but that may be set to change, given recent events.

