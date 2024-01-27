Hulk Hogan claims he's in the Royal Rumble; provides entry number

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has teased that he will be in the Men's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night.

Royal Rumble 2024 will go down tomorrow night, and the WWE Universe is on the edge of their seats. CM Punk has vowed to win the Men's Royal Rumble match, but many other stars have done the same. Drew McIntyre has been coming up on the losing end of things as of late and is hoping to emerge victorious tomorrow night to get back on track.

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but lost his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The American Nightmare is hoping to win the match for the 2nd year in a row and go on to finish his story against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Ahead of the premium live event tomorrow night, Hulk Hogan appeared during an AdFreeShows event with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson. The veteran teased that he could be the final entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

"I'm glad you guys are having a good time. Is anybody going to the Royal Rumble? Somebody told me I might get number 30," he said.

A fan then shouted that Hogan has one more match left in him, and The Hulkster joked that he had to sign the contract with Eric Bischoff first.

"I might. I've got to sign the contract with Eric (Bischoff) first," he added.

WWE SmackDown star vows to eliminate Hulk Hogan if he enters the Royal Rumble

Bobby Lashley has warned Hulk Hogan ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

The All Mighty is currently the leader of The Pride with The Street Profits on the blue brand. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Lashley claimed he would throw Hogan over the top rope if the legend were to make an appearance in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

"Hulk Hogan? Oh, if he gets in, I'll throw him out. You want me to give him a high five [laughs]? I'll throw him out. That's what it's about." [3:25 – 3:37]

This year's Men's Royal Rumble match is quite unpredictable, as there are several superstars who could potentially headline WWE WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see which superstar emerges victorious at the premium live event tomorrow night.

