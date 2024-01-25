SmackDown star plans to eliminate Hulk Hogan if WWE icon enters the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan recently dropped a strong hint that he could enter the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match. In an exclusive interview, Bobby Lashley gave a short but emphatic response when asked how he might deal with The Hulkster this weekend.

At the time of writing, Lashley is one of only eight superstars to be announced for the 30-man match. CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, Kofi Kingston, and Shinsuke Nakamura have also been confirmed as participants.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, SmackDown star Lashley made it clear that Hogan does not stand a chance if he competes in the match:

"Hulk Hogan? Oh, if he gets in, I'll throw him out. You want me to give him a high five [laughs]? I'll throw him out. That's what it's about." [3:25 – 3:37]

Watch the video above to hear Lashley's opinion on various Royal Rumble topics, including CM Punk's televised in-ring return and The Rock's possible participation.

What did Hulk Hogan say about the Royal Rumble?

On the January 22 episode of RAW, Hulk Hogan stunned fans by claiming he "might have one [match] left" ahead of the Royal Rumble.

In a pre-recorded interview, the 70-year-old praised the current generation of WWE stars before turning his attention to this weekend's event in St. Petersburg, Florida:

"I would not want to be in that Rumble, brother," Hogan said. "I can think of two or three guys I can bet on. Cody Rhodes number one. CM Punk. But don't forget the wildcard factor. You never know who's gonna show up. You never know [points at self], I might have one left in me."

Hogan has not wrestled since competing on TNA's tour of the United Kingdom in January 2012. Last year, he was considered as a possible opponent for Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 39.

Do you think Hulk Hogan will enter the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match? Let us know in the comments section below.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD on Sunday, 28th January, from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use Bobby Lashley's quotes from this article.