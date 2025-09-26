Hulk Hogan family drama is "such a sad story," Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan passed away on July 24 at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack. In an exclusive video, former TNA, WCW, and WWE writer Vince Russo addressed the wrestling icon's family problems in recent years.

From 2005 to 2007, The Hulkster starred in a VH1 reality series, Hogan Knows Best, alongside his ex-wife Linda, daughter Brooke, and son Nick. In 2008, Nick spent time in jail after a drunk-driving incident caused a passenger in his car to suffer brain damage. Hulk and Linda divorced a year later, while Brooke lost contact with both of her parents.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo expressed sympathy while reflecting on the family's public issues.

"It's such a sad story. When you look at the clips from that show and where they lived and how they lived, and the cars and living high on the hog, and then you see where everything went, man, it really is a tragic, tragic story. This [Linda] is a woman that was on top of the world and had absolutely everything, and then from the Nick car crash, it all went downhill from there."

Watch the video above to hear more from Russo and host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Hulk Hogan's unfortunate family situation.

Vince Russo on the rift between Hulk Hogan's children

Radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge recently released a documentary, Video Killed the Radio Star, about Hulk Hogan's life. While Nick is suing Bubba for the film, Brooke attended the premiere to support her father's former friend.

According to Vince Russo, Brooke recently questioned Nick on his decision to threaten Bubba with legal action.

"But when you just look at where this family was and where it wound up, man, what a sad, sad, tragic story. You've got Nick suing Bubba, and you've got Brooke going to the premiere, and Bubba told me that Brooke read Nick the riot act, like, 'What the frick are you doing?' So you know they're at odds. I don't think Brooke talks to Linda at all, so I don't know if Linda's got a relationship with Nick, but my God. What a tragic, tragic story."

In the same episode, Russo applied logic to the Emmys snubbing Hulk Hogan during its "In Memoriam" segment on September 15.

