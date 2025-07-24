Hulk Hogan honored by Grand Slam WWE Champion: "He was someone I looked up to"

WWE and wrestling fans around the globe are mourning the loss of legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The 71-year-old Hall of Famer passed away earlier this morning from a reported cardiac arrest. Along with many of his co-workers, The Miz put out a heartfelt message for The Immortal One.The two-time Grand Slam Champion praised Hogan for inspiring him at such a young age.&quot;When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident. RIP, Hulk Hogan,&quot; wrote The Miz.The Miz has praised Hogan several times before, including a Metro interview years back, where he said Hogan inspired him to become WWE Champion. Like many others who grew up with him, Miz took Hogan's on-screen message to heart.Miz notoriously replaced Hogan during the 2015 Tough Enough season after WWE abruptly cut ties with the latter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHulk Hogan once stated that The Miz is keeping wrestling aliveThe Hulkster has also heaped praise on The A-Lister for his understanding of the business. Hogan appeared on Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, in 2023.Hogan believed that The Miz was one of the few wrestlers in the world who kept professional wrestling alive.&quot;That brother is keeping this art from alive. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he’s done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There are probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He’s one of them. He gets it.&quot; Hulk Hogan on This Past Weekend (H/T Fightful)Hogan's complicated past left him quite a divisive subject amongst fans, but The Miz and others continue to honor his impact on the business today. Charlotte Flair, Kevin Nash, and more have posted memorials on social media.