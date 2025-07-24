  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Hulk Hogan honored by Grand Slam WWE Champion: "He was someone I looked up to"

Hulk Hogan honored by Grand Slam WWE Champion: "He was someone I looked up to"

By Greg Bush
Published Jul 24, 2025 18:40 GMT
Hulk Hogan inspired generations of wrestlers and fans
Hulk Hogan inspired generations of wrestlers and fans (Image credit: WWE.com)

WWE and wrestling fans around the globe are mourning the loss of legendary professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The 71-year-old Hall of Famer passed away earlier this morning from a reported cardiac arrest. Along with many of his co-workers, The Miz put out a heartfelt message for The Immortal One.

Ad

The two-time Grand Slam Champion praised Hogan for inspiring him at such a young age.

"When I was a kid I ate my vitamins, said my prayers because Hulk Hogan told me to. He was someone I looked up to; a larger-than-life presence I copied constantly growing up. The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident. RIP, Hulk Hogan," wrote The Miz.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The Miz has praised Hogan several times before, including a Metro interview years back, where he said Hogan inspired him to become WWE Champion. Like many others who grew up with him, Miz took Hogan's on-screen message to heart.

Miz notoriously replaced Hogan during the 2015 Tough Enough season after WWE abruptly cut ties with the latter.

Ad

Hulk Hogan once stated that The Miz is keeping wrestling alive

The Hulkster has also heaped praise on The A-Lister for his understanding of the business. Hogan appeared on Theo Von's podcast, This Past Weekend, in 2023.

Hogan believed that The Miz was one of the few wrestlers in the world who kept professional wrestling alive.

youtube-cover
Ad
"That brother is keeping this art from alive. Every time I see him, I tell him how much I love him for what he’s done because he understands this business a lot more than most of the guys do. There are probably two or three guys that I can pick up that understand the business. He’s one of them. He gets it." Hulk Hogan on This Past Weekend (H/T Fightful)

Hogan's complicated past left him quite a divisive subject amongst fans, but The Miz and others continue to honor his impact on the business today. Charlotte Flair, Kevin Nash, and more have posted memorials on social media.

About the author
Greg Bush

Greg Bush

Twitter icon

Greg is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. He has been an avid wrestling fan since he was able to do elbow drops off bunkbeds at the age of three. He's gone through the highs and lows of the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression, and PG eras and lived to tell the tale, with his favorite wrestler of all time being Diamond Dallas Page. His other favorite star is the late great Bray Wyatt.

Greg has contributed to sites like Bleacher Report before joining Sportskeeda in 2017 as a content writer and editor. If you've ever checked out the various wrestling shows through our live coverage, chances are you've read Greg's work. Apart from the world within the squared circle, he also keeps track of other sports such as American football, baseball, golf, boxing, and MMA.

His goal with his writing is to be able to mentally take readers right into the action through his words. Greg strives to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate information by always checking and using only the best and most reliable sources.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications