Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne's post-TV lives "night and day," Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne's families were the subject of reality television shows in the 2000s. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently compared the two men's lives after appearing on TV.

Ad

The Osbournes ran on MTV from 2002 to 2005, while Hogan Knows Best aired on VH1 from 2005 to 2007. Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne remained close with his family long after their successful series began. However, Hulk Hogan's family fell apart following their stint in the TV spotlight.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. Discussing Hogan and Osbourne's legacies, he noted how their family situations were vastly different before they passed away in July.

Ad

Trending

"And it's funny, man, because when you put that side by side that around the same time, or a couple of years earlier, The Osbournes was the big reality show," Russo said. "But, bro, that family stuck together and were always there for each other and always had each other's back till the end. And you look at that family compared to the Hogan family, and, man, night and day, bro."

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's thoughts on why the Emmys did not acknowledge Hulk Hogan in its main "In Memoriam" television package.

Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan's relationship with Linda

In 2009, Hulk Hogan divorced Linda Claridge after 26 years of marriage. He was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021 before marrying his third wife, Sky Daily, in 2023.

Vince Russo worked with Hogan in TNA from 2009 to 2013. According to the veteran writer, The Hulkster had long moved on from Linda by that point.

Ad

"I think she was a memory," Russo continued. "When I was with him, I don't know about WCW [in 1999 and 2000], but definitely when I was at TNA he was on his second wife, and Linda was yesterday's news."

Russo also addressed the "sad story" of Brooke Hogan losing contact with the rest of the family.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More