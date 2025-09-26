Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne's post-TV lives "night and day," Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne's families were the subject of reality television shows in the 2000s. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently compared the two men's lives after appearing on TV.
The Osbournes ran on MTV from 2002 to 2005, while Hogan Knows Best aired on VH1 from 2005 to 2007. Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne remained close with his family long after their successful series began. However, Hulk Hogan's family fell apart following their stint in the TV spotlight.
Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. Discussing Hogan and Osbourne's legacies, he noted how their family situations were vastly different before they passed away in July.
"And it's funny, man, because when you put that side by side that around the same time, or a couple of years earlier, The Osbournes was the big reality show," Russo said. "But, bro, that family stuck together and were always there for each other and always had each other's back till the end. And you look at that family compared to the Hogan family, and, man, night and day, bro."
Vince Russo on Hulk Hogan's relationship with Linda
In 2009, Hulk Hogan divorced Linda Claridge after 26 years of marriage. He was married to Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 to 2021 before marrying his third wife, Sky Daily, in 2023.
Vince Russo worked with Hogan in TNA from 2009 to 2013. According to the veteran writer, The Hulkster had long moved on from Linda by that point.
"I think she was a memory," Russo continued. "When I was with him, I don't know about WCW [in 1999 and 2000], but definitely when I was at TNA he was on his second wife, and Linda was yesterday's news."
Russo also addressed the "sad story" of Brooke Hogan losing contact with the rest of the family.
