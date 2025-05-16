Out of the many memorable moments in WWE history, one stands out as rather disheartening: Hulk Hogan's apology in the locker room. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, this only made the situation worse.

Ad

Hulk Hogan landed in hot water years ago after a tape of him making blatantly racist remarks surfaced. He attempted to resolve the matter later by apologizing in the locker room in 2015. However, the apology appeared disingenuous to many of the people present, including stars like Titus O'Neil and Kofi Kingston.

Speaking about the incident on The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo talked about how the meeting made things worse for Hogan. He said:

Ad

Trending

"It's funny because Coachman/Coach was in that meeting too. Bro, the black people in that meeting did not forgive him because of his choice of words. He made it literally worse for himself," Russo said. [10:56 onwards]

Ad

When Dr. Chris Featherstone added that O'Neil had potentially admitted to wanting to take a swing at the legend, Russo also nodded in motion.

The WWE legend has a problem involving his on-screen character, according to Vince Russo

While Hogan has been very successful with his Real American character in pro wrestling, Russo thinks that the WWE legend now fails to separate reality from fiction.

Ad

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran talked about how Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan have their on-screen gimmicks too ingrained in their authentic selves. He said:

"I always speak fondly of Hulk, because I feel sorry for him. Because people bro, the spot that guy was in for so long. He had the biggest bullseye on his back. And bro you are playing a game with the best politicians on the planet and guess what, in order to keep that spot, you have gotta be the best politician. So I feel bad for him when it comes to that because that's all he knows." [4:57 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for the WWE legend down the line.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More